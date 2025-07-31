Senator LEDAMA OLEKINA sends a strong warning to President RUTO over privatization of Kenya Pipeline Company - ‘Think Twice”





Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has raised an alarm following the Cabinet’s decision to approve the privatization of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), warning that the move could compromise national security and public accountability.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 31st, Olekina questioned the logic of handing over control of critical infrastructure to private interests.

“Privatizing a national pipeline that’s key to security?”

“Think twice. Critical infrastructure needs strong oversight, not profit-driven control,” he said.

The Senator cautioned that privatization could expose KPC to cyber threats, sabotage risks, and reduced transparency.

“The Government must safeguard what protects us,” he added, urging a rethink of the proposal.

The Cabinet, during its meeting on Tuesday, July 29th chaired by President William Ruto, approved the reinstatement of KPC into the privatization programme.

This sets the stage for selling part of the company’s shares to the public via the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

While acknowledging KPC’s profitability and strategic importance, the Cabinet cited bureaucratic inefficiencies as barriers to growth.

Privatization, it argued, would bring in private capital, modernize operations, and elevate KPC into a regional logistics and energy powerhouse.

The Cabinet likened the plan to successful transformations seen in firms like Safaricom, KCB, and KenGen following their own divestitures.