ALICIA KANINI slammed by MOSIRIA over Viral Video and calls for her arrest - “We must draw a line”





Friday, July 18, 2025 - Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Environment, has called for the arrest of Alicia Kanini over her controversial viral video he describes as ‘morally degrading.”

The video, which has gained widespread attention and sparked both admiration and criticism, prompted Mosiria to invoke Section 181 of the Kenyan Penal Code, which prohibits the creation and distribution of such content.

Mosiria expressed concern that such content not only violates public decency but could also influence young girls negatively.

“We must draw a line,” he said. “Celebrating such acts sends the wrong message. Alicia Kanini should be arrested and charged to set a clear example.”

While acknowledging Alicia's beauty and influence, Mosiria offered a personal appeal: “You are uniting East Africa. You’re beautiful, you’re young, and you can have anything you want - including a wealthy husband.”

“But remember, one day your children will see those videos. What will you tell them?”

His remarks have sparked debate on social media, with some agreeing that moral boundaries must be upheld, while others defend Kanini’s right to expression.