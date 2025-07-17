RUTO’s Senior Advisor calls for a total ban of Boda Bodas in Kenyan cities and towns - “No modern city should tolerate such chaos”







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Makau Mutua, has stirred controversy after calling for the outright ban of boda bodas from all major cities and towns across Kenya.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, July 17th, Mutua described boda bodas as the “main source of chaos” in urban centers, accusing them of ruining the aesthetics and orderliness of cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret.

"I am convinced that ALL boda boda should be banned from the streets of ALL Kenya’s major cities and towns.”

“No modern city should tolerate such chaos, illegality, terrible aesthetics, and indiscipline on its roads. Absolutely unacceptable," he said.

While boda bodas remain the most accessible and affordable means of transport for millions, especially in congested and underserved areas, they have also been linked to frequent accidents, traffic violations, and incidents of crime.

Mutua’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans online.

Some supported his stance, citing safety concerns, while others defended boda bodas as a vital economic lifeline for many youths.

However, critics have pointed out that Mutua’s proposal contradicts President Ruto’s “hustler” manifesto, which championed the empowerment of boda boda riders and other informal sector workers.

During his 2022 campaign, Ruto frequently rode on boda bodas and positioned himself as a champion of hustlers, vowing to support and formalize their businesses.

Mutua’s comments now appear to undercut that promise, igniting further political tension within the President’s own support base.