CCTV footage captures armed police officers storming bars in Kirinyaga and beating up revelers (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Residents of Kirinyaga have raised an alarm over police brutality after CCTV footage emerged showing armed police officers violently storming several bars and assaulting revelers without provocation.

The disturbing footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows uniformed officers, some wielding batons and rifles, forcefully entering entertainment joints late at night.

In the video, patrons can be seen cowering in fear as they are dragged, slapped, and beaten by the officers, with no clear explanation given.

Eyewitnesses report that at least three bars were raided during the unannounced crackdown.

Bartenders and bar owners say they were given no prior notice of any illegal activity or closure orders, adding to the confusion.

Watch the footage.

Police officers storming bars in Kirinyaga pic.twitter.com/wMsbVQ4SN2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST