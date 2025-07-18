RUTO hits out at international media that claimed he was leading Kenya in a ‘dangerous direction’ with his ‘authoritarian instincts’







Friday, July 18, 2025 - President William Ruto has hit back at The Economist following a scathing article that accused him of steering Kenya in a “dangerous direction.”

In a strongly worded response, State House spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, defended Ruto’s leadership, highlighting bold reforms and economic gains made since his election in 2022.

“You claim President Ruto is leading Kenya to a ‘dangerous place,’” Mohamed wrote. “In truth, he is making tough decisions others avoided, reshaping Kenya’s future through bold, necessary reforms.”

Mohamed outlined key policy priorities under Ruto’s administration, including boosting agricultural productivity, affordable housing, healthcare, broadband connectivity, and SME support.

He also cited major economic indicators showing resilience: a 5% GDP growth rate (above global and regional averages), a sharp drop in inflation to 3.8%, and a 20% appreciation of the Kenyan shilling.

Highlighting social progress, Mohamed noted the launch of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has registered 24 million Kenyans for universal healthcare.

The statement also rejected claims that global firms were pulling out, citing new investments from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and BUPA Global.

Addressing the Gen Z protests, Mohamed affirmed the Government’s commitment to democracy, acknowledged tragic deaths including Albert Ojwang’s, and assured that police involved are being prosecuted.

He concluded by defending Ruto’s right to seek re-election, stating, “Shouldn’t voters — not The Economist - decide who leads Kenya?”