MUDAVADI slams those accusing RUTO of plotting to steal the 2027 elections - ‘Don’t tarnish the President’s name”

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, has hit back at politicians peddling claims of election rigging ahead of the 2027 general polls.
Speaking during an Economic Empowerment Programme in Malava
Constituency, Kakamega County, on Friday, July 18th, Mudavadi called
for responsible leadership, warning that reckless rhetoric could jeopardize
national unity.
He firmly dismissed allegations of vote rigging, affirming
that President William Ruto would win a second term through a free and fair
process.
“Don’t tarnish the President’s name. Don’t tarnish the IEBC.
President William Ruto is not in the game of stealing votes,” Mudavadi stated.
He also urged politicians to respect the integrity of
national institutions, particularly the recently reconstituted IEBC, which is
expected to oversee the 2027 elections.
“To UDA supporters and all Kenyans who believe in democracy,
let’s not damage the future of this country with propaganda and careless talk
about elections,” he cautioned.
Mudavadi’s remarks come amid unease over statements from
some Kenya Kwanza leaders suggesting a hardline approach to securing
re-election.
Adding fuel to the fire, critics have recently accused
President Ruto’s administration of paving the way for voter manipulation after
the Government lifted mandatory vetting for the issuance of national ID cards.
Some opposition figures and activists have alleged that this
move could allow undocumented individuals, including Somali nationals, to
obtain IDs and be registered as voters - allegations the Government has
strongly denied as baseless and alarmist.
