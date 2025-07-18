MUDAVADI slams those accusing RUTO of plotting to steal the 2027 elections - ‘Don’t tarnish the President’s name”







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, has hit back at politicians peddling claims of election rigging ahead of the 2027 general polls.

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment Programme in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, on Friday, July 18th, Mudavadi called for responsible leadership, warning that reckless rhetoric could jeopardize national unity.

He firmly dismissed allegations of vote rigging, affirming that President William Ruto would win a second term through a free and fair process.

“Don’t tarnish the President’s name. Don’t tarnish the IEBC. President William Ruto is not in the game of stealing votes,” Mudavadi stated.

He also urged politicians to respect the integrity of national institutions, particularly the recently reconstituted IEBC, which is expected to oversee the 2027 elections.

“To UDA supporters and all Kenyans who believe in democracy, let’s not damage the future of this country with propaganda and careless talk about elections,” he cautioned.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid unease over statements from some Kenya Kwanza leaders suggesting a hardline approach to securing re-election.

Adding fuel to the fire, critics have recently accused President Ruto’s administration of paving the way for voter manipulation after the Government lifted mandatory vetting for the issuance of national ID cards.

Some opposition figures and activists have alleged that this move could allow undocumented individuals, including Somali nationals, to obtain IDs and be registered as voters - allegations the Government has strongly denied as baseless and alarmist.