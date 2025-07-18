“Every Man Needs a Gay Friend” - Former U.S. President BARACK OBAMA ignites online storm with controversial statement on empathy and kindness!

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Former U.S President Barack Obama has caused a stir online after claiming that men need gay friends to learn "empathy and kindness".
Obama made the controversial remarks on the July 16th,
2025 episode of The Light Podcast, co-hosted by his wife, Michelle Obama,
and her brother Craig Robinson.
Titled “Focus On What’s Right About Young Men,” the episode
featured Obama sharing personal reflections on mentorship and emotional growth
among boys.
Obama suggested that young men - and especially boys who may
be gay or non-binary - benefit from having gay friends or mentors in their
lives.
“Men need a gay friend to show empathy and kindness,” he
said, explaining how it helps boys feel seen and supported.
He emphasized that fathers alone may not be enough, adding,
“No matter how good the dad is, he can't be everything.”
He recalled how one of his most important mentors was a gay
professor at Occidental College who shaped his perspective on compassion and
humanity.
“He called me out when I said something ignorant,” Obama
shared, adding that this mentorship helped him grow emotionally and
intellectually.
While many praised his progressive outlook and call for
inclusive male role models, others criticized the remarks as stereotypical.
However, his remarks have reignited vital conversations
around masculinity, empathy, and mentorship in today’s society.
