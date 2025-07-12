President RUTO turns up at his wheat farm wearing Stefano Ricci jacket worth Ksh 6.2 million (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 12, 2025 - President William Ruto sparked a buzz online after stepping out in style during a recent visit to his wheat farm, wearing a luxury Stefano Ricci jacket reportedly worth 48,350 dollars (KSh 6.2 million).

Photos of the Head of State inspecting his vast farm dressed in designer jacket quickly went viral, with Kenyans reacting to the contrast between his flamboyant fashion and the ongoing economic hardships faced by many citizens.

The Italian luxury brand, Stefano Ricci, is known for its high-end menswear, often worn by billionaires, royals and global elites.

Ruto’s jacket, a signature piece from the label, features handcrafted detailing and premium materials, making it a bold statement on and off the farm.

While the President has previously portrayed himself as a “hustler” and man of the people, this latest display of opulence has drawn mixed reactions.

“Wheat farming in a jacket worth Sh6.2 million? The hustler narrative is officially buried,” one user commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Others defended the President, arguing that his personal wealth should not be policed, especially when he’s not using public funds to dress himself.