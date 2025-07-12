Cry for justice as Isiolo activist dies after brutal attack allegedly orchestrated by Governor ABDI GUYO’s goons (PHOTOs)







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Isiolo County residents are mourning the tragic death of Ismail Abdikadir, a fearless young activist who succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal assault allegedly carried out by goons linked to Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo.

Ismail had been battling for his life in the ICU for several days after the vicious attack, which reports suggest was politically motivated.

According to sources close to the family, Ismail was targeted for criticizing the Governor’s leadership and calling out corruption and poor governance in the County.

His death has sparked an uproar across social media and within human rights circles, with many Kenyans calling for justice and accountability.

The hashtag #JusticeForIsmail is now trending, as activists, youth leaders, and concerned citizens demand a full investigation and immediate prosecution of those behind the attack.