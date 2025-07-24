Popular LUO model brings business to standstill in downtown Nairobi while shooting content - See how men were salivating (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A popular Luo model, known for her viral street runway - style struts, recently brought downtown Nairobi to a standstill while shooting content.

In the now-viral video, the statuesque beauty confidently turned a bustling city street into her personal catwalk, captivating onlookers with every step.

Dressed in bold orange shorts that accentuated her long legs and curvy frame, she effortlessly commanded attention and admiration.

Passersby - especially men - paused to take in the spectacle, with many pulling out their phones to capture the dazzling moment.

Her striking presence and fearless expression of style once again proved why she continues to dominate social media timelines and inspire a new wave of urban fashion content creators.

Watch the video.

Athiambo is giving Waria sleepless nights 😅 pic.twitter.com/CTDTywiWqk — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) July 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST