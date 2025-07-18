PHOTOs!! AISHA, a video vixen and club host, is allegedly charging men $1,000 for “Fun” - Videos from Black Samurai Lounge set tongues wagging







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Social media is on fire after videos of city video vixen and club host, Aisha, emerged, showing her entertaining male revelers at the upscale Black Samurai Lounge with suggestive dance moves, all while dressed in risqué outfits that leave little to the imagination.

Whispers in Nairobi’s nightlife circles suggest that Aisha's name has quietly been circulating among Nairobi’s loaded ballers, with some claiming she offers more than just entertainment.

She reportedly charges men up to $1,000 (approximately Ksh 130,000) for private “fun sessions”, majority of her ‘clients’ being ‘wash wash’ boys.

Aisha is also known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle on her social platforms, flying first-class, posing at exotic destinations, and dripping in designer fashion.

Her globe-trotting vacations and five-star hotel stays have only fueled speculation about her “secret hustle”.

See her jaw-dropping photos below.

















Watch videos on Instagram of her putting up the show at Black Samurai lounge through these links.

