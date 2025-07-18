Have you seen this billboard? LADIES who sell “mechi’’ to high-end clients are now advertising themselves on the streets on billboards



Friday, July 18, 2025 - A massive billboard featuring a stunning lady reportedly linked to a website where ladies discreetly sell “mechi” to wealthy clients, all under the guise of offering “guiding services”, has caused murmurs online.

According to online sleuths, the billboard, spotted in a high-end Nairobi suburb, is no ordinary ad.

While it appears sleek and professional on the surface, a closer look reveals a subtle link to a website where gorgeous ladies post profiles, sultry photos, and rate cards.

Each lady reportedly charges up to $75 (approx. KSh 9,600) per hour, with options for longer bookings, all while claiming to be “wellness guides,” “companions,” or “travel hosts.”

The site reportedly includes coded services ranging from "late-night city tours" to "private fun sessions,” all at a premium rate, with most clients said to be politicians, tycoons, and expats.

Many are wondering how such an ad made it past billboard regulators.

See the billboard.



