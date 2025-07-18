Have you seen this billboard? LADIES who sell “mechi’’ to high-end clients are now advertising themselves on the streets on billboards

Friday, July 18, 2025 - A massive billboard featuring a stunning lady reportedly linked to a website where ladies discreetly sell “mechi” to wealthy clients, all under the guise of offering “guiding services”, has caused murmurs online.
According to online sleuths, the billboard, spotted in a
high-end Nairobi suburb, is no ordinary
ad.
While it appears sleek and professional on the surface, a
closer look reveals a subtle link to a website where gorgeous ladies post profiles, sultry photos, and rate cards.
Each lady
reportedly charges up to $75 (approx. KSh 9,600) per
hour, with
options for longer bookings, all while claiming to be “wellness guides,”
“companions,” or “travel hosts.”
The site
reportedly includes coded services ranging from "late-night city
tours" to "private fun sessions,” all at a premium rate, with most
clients said to be politicians, tycoons, and expats.
Many are
wondering how such an ad made it past billboard regulators.
See the
billboard.
