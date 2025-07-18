Nani ananitaka” - This Kenyan Slay Queen goofing around with students in a Kenyan Boys' High School has sparked reactions online (VIDEO)



Friday, July 18, 2025 - A viral video of a stylish Kenyan slay queen goofing around with students at a boys' high school has stirred mixed reactions online.

Dressed to impress, the lady is seen playfully engaging with the boys, even asking who among them had a crush on her - all while recording the fun-filled moment.

While many viewed the clip as light-hearted and harmless, others questioned the appropriateness of the interaction.

Some netizens pointed out the double standards at play, arguing that if a man behaved similarly in a girls' school, outrage would likely follow.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation around boundaries, gender norms, and how society responds differently to similar behavior depending on who’s involved.

Watch the video and reactions below.





