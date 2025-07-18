Nani ananitaka” - This Kenyan Slay Queen goofing around with students in a Kenyan Boys' High School has sparked reactions online (VIDEO)

Friday, July 18, 2025 - A viral video of a stylish Kenyan slay queen goofing around with students at a boys' high school has stirred mixed reactions online.
Dressed to impress, the lady is seen playfully engaging with
the boys, even asking who among them had a crush on her - all while recording
the fun-filled moment.
While many viewed the clip as light-hearted and harmless,
others questioned the appropriateness of the interaction.
Some netizens pointed out the double standards at play,
arguing that if a man behaved similarly in a girls' school, outrage would
likely follow.
The incident has sparked a broader conversation around
boundaries, gender norms, and how society responds differently to similar
behavior depending on who’s involved.
Watch the video and reactions below.
The Sexual Offences Act, Cap. 63A, of the Laws of Kenya addresses sexual communication with a child.— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) July 18, 2025
Let's assume he was a man.
He could've been in Kamiti for 30 years, man.
You joke alot !! pic.twitter.com/6jOz8nP5zC
