Nani ananitaka” - This Kenyan Slay Queen goofing around with students in a Kenyan Boys' High School has sparked reactions online (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - A viral video of a stylish Kenyan slay queen goofing around with students at a boys' high school has stirred mixed reactions online.

Dressed to impress, the lady is seen playfully engaging with the boys, even asking who among them had a crush on her - all while recording the fun-filled moment.

While many viewed the clip as light-hearted and harmless, others questioned the appropriateness of the interaction.

Some netizens pointed out the double standards at play, arguing that if a man behaved similarly in a girls' school, outrage would likely follow.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation around boundaries, gender norms, and how society responds differently to similar behavior depending on who’s involved.

The Sexual Offences Act, Cap. 63A, of the Laws of Kenya addresses sexual communication with a child.



Let's assume he was a man.



He could've been in Kamiti for 30 years, man.



You joke alot !! pic.twitter.com/6jOz8nP5zC — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) July 18, 2025