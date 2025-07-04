Spotika Relaunches Under New Ownership Backed by Thai Billionaire - With Africa’s Most Advanced Betting Technology



Nairobi, Kenya – 5th July 2025

Spotika, a well-known name in Kenya’s betting sector, has officially relaunched under new ownership following a complete acquisition and strategic overhaul. The company is now backed by Mr. L. Arunwanich, a discreet but highly capitalized Thai billionaire known for his expansive interests in digital platforms, gaming infrastructure, and fintech innovation across Southeast Asia.

This bold move marks the beginning of a new era for Spotika, with the brand repositioning itself not just as a betting platform, but as a technology-first digital gaming powerhouse — purpose-built for Africa.

Mr. Arunwanich is a private investor from Thailand with a reputation for building digital businesses across Asia and the Middle East. He avoids the public spotlight but is well-known in fintech and gaming investor circles. This marks his first formal investment in Africa, and insiders say he is taking a long-term, systems-first approach to building a competitive, compliant, and tech-forward digital gaming ecosystem — starting with Kenya.

The relaunch comes at a time when Kenya’s regulators are tightening rules on betting advertising, youth protection, and operational transparency. In response, Spotika’s new leadership has aligned fully with all directives from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) and the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB). The company has:

• Disengaged from previous owners and management

• Cleared all historical contractual and brand liabilities

• Ceased influencer promotions and traditional advertising

• Introduced internal controls modeled on global regulatory benchmarks

“We are not just compliant. We are setting a new standard,” said a senior executive at Spotika.

Africa’s Most Advanced Betting Engine

Spotika’s new platform is built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and real-time architecture that delivers:

• ⚡ Instant payouts with no manual delays

• 🔐 Advanced player verification and fraud detection

• 📱 Seamless mobile experience, even on low bandwidth

• 🧠 AI-powered odds modeling and dynamic in-game markets

• 🧭 Real-time wallet synchronization and 99.99% uptime

“From our backend systems to the front-end interface, this is the most robust platform we’ve ever deployed,” said the company’s Head of Technology.

Spotika 2.0 also integrates responsible gaming tools, including play limits, self-exclusion options, and transparent terms. All bonuses, promotions, and user incentives are fully digital, targeted responsibly, and designed with compliance in mind.

With a clear operational strategy and a capitalized backing from Asia, Spotika is now rolling out its re-engineered product in Kenya, with plans for regional expansion across East Africa by 2025.

Spotika is no longer just a local bookmaker — it is now a serious, structured, and scalable digital gaming operation ready for the future.

