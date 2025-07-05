ODM MP forced to clarify his stand after joining GACHAGUA, MATIANG’I and KALONZO in massive rally!







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Outspoken Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has set the record straight over his political stand after joining former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and opposition figures at a political rally in Kitale.

In a statement posted on X (formerly twitter), Amisi clarified that his presence at the event - which was organized by opposition figures including Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i - should not be misinterpreted as a shift in political allegiance.

“I repeat, Rigathi is not an option. Are we together?”

“Welcoming wantam to Kitale is not equal to supporting Gachagua,” Amisi stated, emphasizing that he remains firmly aligned with the ODM party.

He further asserted that the Western region is preparing to vote against President William Ruto in 2027, but that this does not mean they are backing Gachagua.

“Our candidate is coming,” he said without naming who that might be.

Amisi, known for his vocal criticism of the Kenya Kwanza Government, described the Kitale rally as a symbol of growing dissatisfaction.

“Renaissance in Kitale! It was massive. Organic and ready to roar!”

“Kenya needs a renaissance.” He added.

