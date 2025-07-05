ODM MP forced to clarify his stand after joining GACHAGUA, MATIANG’I and KALONZO in massive rally!

Saturday, July 5,
2025 - Outspoken Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has set the record straight over
his political stand after joining former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and
opposition figures at a political rally in Kitale.
In a statement posted on X (formerly twitter), Amisi
clarified that his presence at the event - which was organized by opposition
figures including Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Interior
CS Fred Matiang’i - should not be misinterpreted as a shift in political
allegiance.
“I repeat, Rigathi is not an option. Are we together?”
“Welcoming wantam to Kitale is not equal to supporting
Gachagua,” Amisi stated, emphasizing that he remains firmly aligned with the
ODM party.
He further asserted that the Western region is preparing to
vote against President William Ruto in 2027, but that this does not mean they
are backing Gachagua.
“Our candidate is coming,” he said without naming who that
might be.
Amisi, known for his vocal criticism of the Kenya Kwanza Government,
described the Kitale rally as a symbol of growing dissatisfaction.
“Renaissance in Kitale! It was massive. Organic and ready to
roar!”
“Kenya needs a renaissance.” He added.
