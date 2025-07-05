Justice served! Man handed life sentence for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death and burning her body (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 5, 2025 - In a heartbreaking case that has shocked netizens, the High Court sitting in Mpumalanga, South Africa, has sentenced 29-year-old Jabulani Nkosi to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Boitsoko Khoza.

Nkosi was also handed an additional five years for arson, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Khoza, who was last seen on 22nd November 2023, had informed friends and colleagues that she was heading to her parental home in Mamelodi - but she never arrived.

Days later, her rented house was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters discovered her charred remains inside. A post-mortem revealed she had been severely beaten, stabbed, and was ten weeks pregnant.

Nkosi was arrested after admitting to friends that he had killed her.

Evidence presented in court, including eyewitness accounts and forensic reports, painted a harrowing picture of gender-based violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentencing, reiterating its commitment to fighting gender-based violence and securing justice for victims.