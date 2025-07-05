Muslim leaders ask RUTO to also build a mosque at State House after the President’s Ksh 1.2 billion church admission







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - President William Ruto’s recent admission that a Ksh1.2 billion church is being built within the State House grounds has stirred public debate - and now Muslim religious leaders are demanding equal representation.

Speaking shortly after the revelation, Sheikh Abu Qatada, Chairperson of the Pwani Patriotic Religious Leaders, called on the President to construct a mosque within State House to cater to Muslim visitors and staff.

“Our voices must also be heard,” he said.

“State House is a national institution, not a religious one.”

“If Christians have a place of worship there, Muslims should too.”

This call comes amid growing criticism of the President’s religious leanings, following reports that a Ksh. 1.2 billion mega-church with an 8,000-seat capacity is under construction at State House.

Critics have labeled the project unconstitutional and a misallocation of public resources.

Ruto, however, stood firm, stating that he was unapologetic about building a house for God and dismissed detractors, likening them to Satan.

"I am not going to ask anyone for an apology for building a church. The devil might be angry and can do what he wants," Ruto said on Friday.

"I'm not using Government money, I'm using my own money. I'll take you soon we go worship there..." he explained.

