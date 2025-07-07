“Nobody should be this stupid’ - PASSARIS under fire over her latest controversial remarks about Gen Z protests – MIGUNA was right! (VIDEO)







Monday, July 7, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has found herself at the center of public criticism following controversial remarks made during a recent radio interview regarding the ongoing Gen Z-led protests.

When asked whether President William Ruto was likely to secure a second term amid growing resistance from the youth, Passaris responded that re-election will depend on the President's ability to deliver on his promises and address the grievances raised by Gen Z.

However, it was her subsequent comments that triggered a backlash.

Passaris suggested that President Ruto should prioritize addressing family planning, claiming that Kenya is facing a population explosion with limited resources.

She implied that many of the young people now demanding accountability are a product of poor family planning.

Her remarks were met with widespread condemnation online, with many netizens accusing her of deflecting from the real issues.

Critics argued that Kenya has enough resources, but corruption and poor governance are to blame for the current crisis.

Some social media users even revisited her past altercation with lawyer Miguna Miguna, saying her latest statements validate his previous description of her as a “socialite bimbo.”

Watch the video.

Passaris says Gen Z protests are a wake-up call and blames poor family planning. She wants Ruto to address Kenya’s growing population! pic.twitter.com/CIgxZ2exw4 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 6, 2025