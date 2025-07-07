“Nobody should be this stupid’ - PASSARIS under fire over her latest controversial remarks about Gen Z protests – MIGUNA was right! (VIDEO)

Monday, July 7, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has found herself at the center of public criticism following controversial remarks made during a recent radio interview regarding the ongoing Gen Z-led protests.
When asked whether President William Ruto was likely to
secure a second term amid growing resistance from the youth, Passaris responded
that re-election will depend on the President's ability to deliver on his
promises and address the grievances raised by Gen Z.
However, it was her subsequent comments that triggered a backlash.
Passaris suggested that President Ruto should prioritize
addressing family planning, claiming that Kenya is facing a population
explosion with limited resources.
She implied that many of the young people now demanding
accountability are a product of poor family planning.
Her remarks were met with widespread condemnation online,
with many netizens accusing her of deflecting from the real issues.
Critics argued that Kenya has enough resources, but corruption
and poor governance are to blame for the current crisis.
Some social media users even revisited her past altercation
with lawyer Miguna Miguna, saying her latest statements validate his previous
description of her as a “socialite bimbo.”
Passaris says Gen Z protests are a wake-up call and blames poor family planning. She wants Ruto to address Kenya’s growing population! pic.twitter.com/CIgxZ2exw4— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 6, 2025
