Netizens stunned as VJ PATELLO and DIANA reveal that their lavish wedding cost a staggering Ksh 500 Million (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Kenyan rapper and social media sensation VJ Patelo has left the internet stunned after revealing jaw-dropping details about his lavish wedding to wife Diana.

Speaking on The Obinna Show Live, the 26-year-old entertainer shared that the grand event, held at the scenic Naiposha Gardens in Tigoni, cost him nearly KSh500 million.

“My wife’s dress was Sh1.6M from Dubai, my suit was Sh1.7M, and my 10 groomsmen cost Sh2.2M,” Patelo revealed.

The celebration featured golden-themed décor, extravagant floral installations, and a convoy of luxury cars - including Ferraris and Rolls-Royces - that transported the bridal party.

Diana, 29, described her new husband as her “bad boy,” saying his bold personality won her heart.

“He’s the only person I ever wanted,” she said with a smile.

The couple made headlines not just for the wedding’s opulence, but for their passionate declarations of love.

“Nothing can make us break up - not even death,” they declared in unison.

Vj Patello Reveals his Wedding With Diana Costed KSh 500 Million pic.twitter.com/qGaJcDFtPx — The Nairobi Times Videos (@nairobitimesvid) July 28, 2025

