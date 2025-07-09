“My forever”! Slay queen MERCY MASAI teases PHOTO having good moments with OSCAR SUDI - Gushes over him with sweet words





Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Social media is on fire after popular slay queen Mercy Masai shared a cozy photo with a man believed to be her rumored lover, Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, a vocal ally of President William Ruto.

In the photo, Mercy is seen holding the man’s hand as they enjoy a private ride.

What stirred even more attention was the caption: “Locked in. My forever”, a bold declaration that immediately reignited speculation about her alleged romance with the controversial legislator.

Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to identify the man’s hands as those of Oscar Sudi, pointing out familiar features spotted in previous public appearances.

Rumors of an affair between the social media influencer and the polygamous MP have been swirling for months, with whispers that Sudi has allegedly been bankrolling Mercy’s flashy lifestyle.

Oscar Sudi, known for his fiery political statements and an unapologetically flamboyant lifestyle, has yet to respond to the latest wave of speculation.

However, sources close to the MP say the two have been spotted together frequently in recent weeks, adding fuel to the fire.