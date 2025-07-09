“My forever”! Slay queen MERCY MASAI teases PHOTO having good moments with OSCAR SUDI - Gushes over him with sweet words

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Social media is on fire after popular slay queen Mercy Masai shared a cozy photo with a man believed to be her rumored lover, Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, a vocal ally of President William Ruto.
In the photo, Mercy is seen holding the man’s hand as they
enjoy a private ride.
What stirred even more attention was the caption: “Locked
in. My forever”, a bold declaration that immediately reignited
speculation about her alleged romance with the controversial legislator.
Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to identify the man’s hands as
those of Oscar Sudi, pointing out familiar features spotted in previous public
appearances.
Rumors of an affair between the social media influencer and
the polygamous MP have been swirling for months, with whispers that Sudi has
allegedly been bankrolling Mercy’s flashy lifestyle.
Oscar Sudi, known for his fiery political statements and an
unapologetically flamboyant lifestyle, has yet to respond to the latest wave of
speculation.
However, sources close to the MP say the two have been
spotted together frequently in recent weeks, adding fuel to the fire.
