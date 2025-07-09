Kula kwa macho! This well-endowed LADY flaunting her ‘melons’ while dancing in a city club has set tongues wagging!

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - A viral video of a well-endowed and bold slay queen dancing the night away in a city club has captured the internet’s attention.
Radiating energy and charm, she pulled off bold, carefree
moves that had fellow revelers - and now netizens - completely hooked.
Her outfit was stylish yet modest, proving you don’t have to
show too much skin to make a statement.
However, it is her naturally endowed chest that has become
the talk of the town, especially among male fans online.
Watch the video below.
Kula kwa macho! pic.twitter.com/wyeAXjvicn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments