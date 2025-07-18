JALANG’O confident BABU OWINO will clinch Nairobi Governor seat even without RAILA’s backing and warns SAKAJA (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, has thrown his weight behind Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, declaring that if Babu secures the ODM ticket, Nairobi will have a new Governor by 6AM in 2027.

Speaking during an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o confidently stated: “Babu akipewa ticket ya ODM, atakuwa Governor 2027. Hata asipopewa, bado atasumbua.”

Babu Owino has been steadily positioning himself for the Nairobi gubernatorial race by building alliances beyond ODM strongholds.

He has worked closely with Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, in what political analysts see as an attempt to tap into the influential Kikuyu vote in the city.

He has also aligned himself with Gen Z, joining recent anti-Government protests that have amplified his visibility among the youth - expected to form the majority of voters in 2027.

However, sources within ODM suggest that party leader Raila Odinga is quietly leaning towards backing current Governor Johnson Sakaja for re-election.

Babu has not hidden his disappointment, recently expressing frustration that party loyalists like him are being overlooked despite their sacrifices for ODM.

BABU will beat SAKAJA in 2027 - JALANG'O pic.twitter.com/gfrIM2Djs8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2025

