Activist BONIFACE MWANGI sues SULUHU’s Government over arrest and torture in Tanzania, demands millions in compensation!







Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Kenyan human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, and his Ugandan counterpart, Agather Atuhaire, have filed a lawsuit against the Tanzanian Government at the East African Court of Justice, accusing it of grave human rights violations, including abduction, torture, and s3xual assault.

The case was officially filed on Friday, July 18th, with the two demanding at least $1 million (approximately Ksh129 million) each in compensation.

They also called for public apologies and accountability from the Governments of Kenya and Uganda, whom they accuse of complicity in their unlawful detention.

The pair alleges they were tortured over three days in Tanzania by individuals believed to be Tanzanian state agents.

Their arrest came while they were in Dar es Salaam in solidarity with opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who is currently facing treason charges.

Mwangi, who was arrested on May 19th and detained at an undisclosed location, was released and deported to Kenya via road on May 22nd, turning up in Ukunda.

Atuhaire was found a day later at the Mutukula border, in poor condition.

Both have since been receiving medical and psychological care.

Supported by at least seven civil society groups, the legal case seeks not only justice but also broader regional attention to the dangers faced by activists.

In a statement, Mwangi said, “What happened to us was evil and meant to silence us, but we refused.”

“We are going to court to fight for justice and expose what happened in the dark.”

The activists accuse Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s Government of enabling their abuse, with Mwangi detailing physical injuries and threats of public humiliation.

Atuhaire’s lawyers allege she too was severely abused while in custody.