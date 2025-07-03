Missing Blogger NDIANGUI KINYAGIA presents himself in court weeks after DCI sleuths raided his house in Kinoo (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Blogger and activist, Ndiangui Kinyagia, who disappeared from his Kinoo, Kiambu, home on June 22nd, reappeared at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about his whereabouts.

Kinyagia, clad in a maroon hoodie, face mask, and glasses, was visibly emotional as he reunited with family members.

His lawyer, Wahome Thuku, said the blogger had gone into hiding for fear of his life after learning that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were pursuing him over unspecified criminal allegations.

"He is ready to appear before the DCI and any court, once assured of his safety," Thuku told the court, adding that Kinyagia reached out to a family member from an undisclosed location on Tuesday.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had earlier termed his disappearance an enforced one, citing neighbours who witnessed him being taken by suspected security agents in Subaru vehicles.

The DCI denied detaining him, insisting that they only searched his house and seized electronic devices.

DCI chief, Mohamed Amin, said Kinyagia was linked to an X account that circulated a mock invite to a protest commemorating the deadly 2024 anti-Finance Bill demos.

“He published very inflammatory material,” Amin said, claiming this made Kinyagia a person of interest.

A court had earlier ordered Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to either produce Kinyagia or offer a credible explanation - a directive ignored until Kinyagia surfaced.

Amin made a surprise appearance in court shortly after the blogger’s arrival.