EACC seeks to recover prime land worth Ksh 200 million which was grabbed by former senior Government officials in Eldoret CBD (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit for recovery of prime public land valued at Kes. 200 million located in the heart of Eldoret Central Business District.

The parcels of land known as ELDORET MUNICIPALITY BLOCK 7/210 and BLOCK 7/248, measure a total of 3.44 acres and were originally reserved for government housing.

The land is alleged to have been fraudulently and illegally alienated for the benefit of Mr. Wilfred Kitur Kimalat, a former Permanent Secretary for Provincial Administration and National Security, and Endo Holdings Limited, a company associated with the late Ishmael Chelang’a.

At the time, Mr. Chelang’a served in senior public roles, including that of Provincial Commissioner for Rift Valley Province.

Mr. Wilson Gacanja, the then Commissioner of Lands, has been named in the suit for breach of his statutory and fiduciary duties.

EACC contends that the land where two government houses still stand; house numbers ELD/HOU/MG/42 and ELD/HOU/MG/43 was not available for allocation as the same had been reserved and in use for public purposes.

The EACC investigations established that the two houses are still under the management of the State Department of Housing and Urban Development and therefore remain public property.

EACC is seeking declarations that the leases issued by the Commissioner of Lands and subsequent transfers are null and void, cancellation of all related land registrations, a permanent injunction preventing further dealings with the land, and an order to register the land in trust for the State Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This case underscores the Commission’s continued commitment to the protection and recovery of public assets.

Justice E.M. Washe of the Environment and Land Court in Eldoret has certified the injunction application as urgent and scheduled it for hearing on 23 July 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST