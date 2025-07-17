SHOCK as a 36-year-old man is hacked to death in woman’s house in alleged love affair gone wrong in Kisumu







Thursday, July 17, 2025 - A tragic incident in Kisumu County has sparked public concern after a 36-year-old man, identified as Kennedy Okeyo, was hacked to death under mysterious circumstances.

Okeyo, a resident of Nyakach sub-county, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to Maurice Adie, Chief of North Nyakach Location, the attack took place at a woman’s house roughly two kilometers from the deceased’s home.

It’s alleged that Okeyo was having an affair with the woman, a detail that has stirred speculation about the motive behind the attack.

Unidentified assailants reportedly stormed the house on Wednesday night, armed with crude weapons, and attacked Okeyo with a machete before fleeing.

The woman involved is currently in police custody to aid with ongoing investigations.

The incident has left the community reeling in shock, as authorities intensify efforts to track down the attackers and unravel the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter.

