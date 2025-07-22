Mapenzi ama Pombe? This Slay Queen serenading a man in viral club video has left netizens talking (WATCH)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A video of a stunning lady serenading a man in a nightclub has taken social media by storm.

In the viral clip, she passionately sings along to a popular Bongo Flava song, warning him never to leave her, before planting a tender peck on his cheek.

The man, clearly enjoying the moment, smiles as he captures the scene on his phone.

While many netizens swooned over the sweet display of affection, others were skeptical.

Some claimed it was simply alcohol-fueled flattery, suggesting the lady was showering him with affection for buying drinks - not love.

Watch the video.