Alikua amewekwa! DRAMA as a popular KIKUYU singer is disowned by the family of a woman he claimed was his wife after her death







Monday, July 7, 2025 - A popular Kikuyu singer is at the center of a heated family feud after being publicly disowned by the family of a woman he claimed was his wife, following her sudden death.

Raj Banema, who is among the fast-rising Kikuyu singers, had taken to his Facebook page on July 3rd to announce his wife’s death.





But what began as an emotional tribute quickly spiraled into drama when the deceased woman’s family vehemently denied any marital ties.

A close family member took to social media and claimed that Raj Bamena was just being ‘kept’ by the deceased woman and accused him of using her death to solicit funds from well-wishers.

“To clear the air, our sister will be buried in our home on Friday, simply because she was not married to Banema. He is using her death to solicit funds. We don’t know him,” a family member wrote on social media and disowned the singer, sparking reactions online.



