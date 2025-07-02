Man disappointed after meeting a LADY he had been chatting with on Instagram face-to-face - See how filters can deceive (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A man has sparked buzz online after sharing his disappointment over a mismatched Instagram meet-up.

He had invited a lady he’d been chatting with on Instagram to his house - only to be shocked by her real-life appearance.

Her heavily filtered, airbrushed Instagram photos had painted the image of a flawless slay queen, but in person, she looked nothing like them.

The man’s stunned reaction has since gone viral, with many viewers relating to the perils of digital deception in the age of curated online beauty.

Watch the video.

Man disappointed after meeting a LADY he had been chatting with on Instagram face-to-face - See how filters can deceive pic.twitter.com/dgfXdAnDMy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2025

