Do this if you feel like you are tired of your partner - Kenyan man offers tips on how to overcome ‘marriage fatigue’ and avoid divorce (LOOK)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Popular Kenyan Facebook personality, Eric Mboya, has shared some refreshingly honest advice for couples feeling weary in their marriages.

In the viral post that has resonated with many, Eric noted that when the spark fades and every conversation feels like déjà vu, it might not mean the end - just that your relationship needs a breather.

“In marriage, there’s something called marriage fatigue,” Mboya wrote.

“You live under the same roof for years, see each other daily, and slowly, the love and attraction can begin to fade.”

According to him, this monotony often makes couples focus on each other’s flaws, leading to unnecessary conflicts or even separation.

But Mboya believes there’s a better way to handle it - take a short break.

“If you're feeling tired of your partner, find somewhere to go for a few weeks,” he advised.

“Even visiting your rural home can help. After some time apart, you'll both begin to miss each other.”

“It’s not about running away - it’s about resetting, reflecting, and returning with renewed appreciation.”



