Trending! This cheeky LADY showing off her dancing prowess in public has sparked reactions - The boda boda guy was mesmerized (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - A video of a petite content creator showing off her dance skills in a residential neighborhood has stirred mixed reactions online.

Dressed to impress, the slay queen confidently shakes what her mama gave her - right by the roadside.

Her bold moves caught the eye of a passing boda boda rider, who couldn’t hide his fascination.

With his eyes glued to the dancer, many noted he was moments away from causing an accident.

More content creators are now taking their craft to public spaces, hoping to capture viral moments - and public attention.

Watch the video.

The boda boda guy was mesmerized pic.twitter.com/Ix7ZBoha8B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST