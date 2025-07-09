Club Madness! Nairobi Slay Queens stun netizens in viral club video - Those outfits will drop your jaws! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - When it comes to partying, Nairobi slay queens rarely disappoint.

Known for their bold fashion and infectious energy, they know how to light up the nightlife scene.

A recent viral video captures a group of them dancing and enjoying themselves in a popular city club, offering a peek into the vibrant pulse of Nairobi’s party culture.

While many netizens praised their confidence and carefree vibes, others felt some outfits pushed boundaries a little too far.

Still, one thing’s clear - Nairobi’s nightlife is full of flair, fun, and fearless fashion, with slay queens always ready to steal the spotlight in style.

Watch the video.

The outfits though .... 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/Ji6J434jrj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

