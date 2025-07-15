Family Wrangles!! Pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A reported to the police by his drunk son after assaulting him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Renowned city preacher and televangelist, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre, is at the center of a family drama after his son allegedly reported him to the police for assault.

While preaching at his church along Haile Selassie Avenue, Ng’ang’a candidly narrated the altercation, revealing that he physically confronted his son, who had come to visit him while heavily intoxicated.

“My son came to visit me recently when drunk, and I rained blows on him. I don’t entertain nonsense. How can you threaten my workers with a knife?” Ng’ang’a posed.

He went on to disclose that his son responded by reporting the matter to the police and even obtained a P3 form, which is used to document physical injuries in legal complaints related to assault.

“I hear he has reported me to the police and obtained a P3 form. I don’t entertain nonsense. Mimi ni ex-prisoner,” the preacher added defiantly, referencing his past brushes with the law.

Ng’ang’a, who is no stranger to controversy, also shared that his relationship with his son has been rocky for some time, saying he has blocked him on the phone and distanced himself emotionally.

“I have even blocked him on the phone,” he stated, suggesting that the relationship has deteriorated beyond repair.

Pastor NG’ANG’A reported to the police by his drunk son after assaulting him pic.twitter.com/9ptSNyCTrP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2025

