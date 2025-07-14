How a motorist was hijacked and his car stolen after giving a lift to two men along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway - Car recovered after forensic leads (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - Makindu law enforcement officers have cracked a motor vehicle theft case, arresting 38-year-old Musyoka Mutava, the key suspect behind a highway ambush that left one motorist injured and his vehicle missing.

The victim, driving a silver Subaru Trezia from Mombasa to Malaba, picked up two hitchhikers in Mariakani.

But as they reached Kiunduani Market, one passenger claimed to be alighting.

The moment the driver slowed down, chaos erupted; two assailants stormed from a nearby thicket, struck the driver with a blunt object, and vanished with the car and his bag of belongings.

The driver was treated at Makindu Sub County Hospital and discharged in stable condition.

Through forensic leads and tactical pursuit, officers trailed the stolen vehicle to Ukia in Makueni Sub-County, recovering it and apprehending Mutava.

However, his accomplices managed to flee the scene but left behind crucial leads.

During the operation, authorities seized a getaway motorcycle, two sets of number plates KDH 486F (previously reported stolen from a parked motor vehicle) and KDN 192W, along with a pair of screwdrivers.

The suspect is cooling his heels in custody pending arraignment, as detectives widen the dragnet to reel in the rest of the crew behind this highway heist.