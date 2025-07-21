“He Never Knew This Would Be His Last Photo” - Mwangoji Secondary mourns Mwalimu ELLIAS JILANI MWATUA after tragic road accident







Monday, July 21, 2025 - The teaching fraternity in Taita Taveta is mourning the sudden loss of Mwalimu Ellias Jilani Mwatua, a beloved educator at Mwangoji Secondary School, who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident.

The photo he took just moments before beginning his journey, full of life, has been shared on social media, now serving as a painful reminder of life’s fragility.

He never knew it would be his last.

The fatal accident occurred at Zare, in Bura Ward, Mwatate Constituency, when Mwalimu Mwatua’s vehicle, which was heading from Bura towards Mwatate, collided head-on with another car that was en route to Taveta from Mwatate.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but unfortunately, Mwalimu Mwatua was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST