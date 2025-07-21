“He Never Knew This Would Be His Last Photo” - Mwangoji Secondary mourns Mwalimu ELLIAS JILANI MWATUA after tragic road accident

Monday, July 21, 2025 - The teaching fraternity in Taita Taveta is mourning the sudden loss of Mwalimu Ellias Jilani Mwatua, a beloved educator at Mwangoji Secondary School, who tragically lost his life in a grisly road accident.
The photo he took just moments before beginning his journey,
full of life, has been shared on social media, now serving as a painful
reminder of life’s fragility.
He never knew it would be his last.
The fatal accident occurred at Zare,
in Bura
Ward, Mwatate
Constituency, when
Mwalimu Mwatua’s vehicle, which was heading from Bura
towards Mwatate, collided head-on with another car that was en
route to Taveta
from Mwatate.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but unfortunately, Mwalimu Mwatua was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.
