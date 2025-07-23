“Hawa ndio wanasema wantam” Netizens react to viral video of Gen Z Slay Queen getting wild in a Nairobi club! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Kenyan Gen Z isn’t just making noise on the streets and online in their push for accountability from President Ruto - they’re also redefining nightlife culture with bold, unapologetic energy.

A case in point is this viral video showing a young lady living her best life in a Nairobi club, confidently puffing on shisha and dancing the night away.

While some praised her carefree spirit and confidence, health-conscious netizens highlighted the dangers of excessive shisha smoking.

Others wondered whether such antics might undermine Gen Z’s growing political momentum.

Still, if there’s one thing clear, it’s that they aren’t afraid to live loudly, on their own terms.

Watch the video.

Hawa ndio wanasema wantam pic.twitter.com/SrMfG8Iy1o — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 23, 2025

