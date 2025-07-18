“He Is NOT Single!” - Kenyan woman goes live on TikTok with her husband’s portrait and their kids to expose his lies (VIDEO)







Friday, July 18, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked online debate after going live on TikTok using her husband’s phone and account, publicly exposing him for lying to women online about being single.

In the now-viral video, the woman parades a framed photo of her husband, while holding their two kids.

She accuses the man of pretending to be single on social media, flirting with multiple women, and even soliciting romantic relationships behind her back.

While many praised the woman for her bravery in standing up for her family and holding her husband accountable, others questioned the need to air such personal matters publicly.

“Normalize exposing shameless men,” one viewer commented.

“This is too much - children shouldn’t be involved,” another user responded.

Watch the video.

He Is NOT Single! pic.twitter.com/RAxlNEPMpU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2025

