Former nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA ordered to pay Senate clerk Ksh10.5M in defamation case - She had accused the clerk of attempting to sleep with her!





Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has been slapped with a Ksh10.5 million fine after a court found her guilty of defaming Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye through malicious social media posts.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, July 14th, Magistrate Ruguru Ngotho declared that Orwoba’s statements - shared on her WhatsApp status, Facebook page, and X (formerly Twitter) - were defamatory, libelous, and intended to damage Nyegenye’s reputation.

“The words posted and published by the defendant concerning the plaintiff are defamatory,” read part of the judgment.

The court awarded Nyegenye Ksh8 million in general damages and Ksh2.5 million in exemplary and aggravated damages.

Orwoba was also ordered to issue a public apology across her social media platforms and in a national newspaper within 30 days.

Failure to comply will see her pay an additional Ksh1 million in damages.

The court also issued a permanent injunction barring her or her agents from publishing any further defamatory statements about Nyegenye.

The case stems from a September 2023 lawsuit where Orwoba accused the Clerk of soliciting sexual favors, sharing his photo with the caption: “How do people who solicit for sex in the workplace look like?”

The court found no evidence to support the claims, stating that her actions were meant to spite and publicly disgrace Nyegenye, not seek justice.