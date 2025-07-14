DRAMA in Eastlands!! Furious LADY smashes boyfriend’s apartment windows over alleged cheating (VIDEO)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - Drama unfolded in one of the estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after a furious lady stormed her boyfriend’s house and smashed the windows, accusing him of cheating.

In the video circulating on social media, the visibly enraged woman is seen going on a rampage and destroying the rented house’s windows, shouting at the top of her voice as onlookers gather in shock.

The man, believed to be the boyfriend, was seen trying to calm her down, but she was too emotional to be restrained.

At one point, she was heard saying that she doesn’t care and even challenged anyone who attempted to intervene, daring them to call the police.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with the woman’s emotional outburst while others condemned the destruction of property.

“Heartbreak is painful, but violence isn’t the answer,” one X user posted.

“Ladies, know your worth. Walk away-don’t break windows,” another wrote.

Watch the video.

He cheated on me!!!! pic.twitter.com/uXcxzd7y0Z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2025

