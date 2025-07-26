Drama as a thief confesses to stealing crosses and a church speaker to secure a soft loan from a shylock (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Shock and disbelief gripped congregants of a local church after a man confessed to stealing a church speaker and crosses in a desperate attempt to secure a soft loan from a shylock.

According to reports, the suspect gained unauthorized access to the church by jumping through a window in the dead of night.

Acting on intelligence, the church members, accompanied by police officers, tracked down the thief and arrested him.

The speaker was allegedly handed over to a loan dealer who accepted it as collateral.

However, the man had not yet disposed of the crosses, which he claimed were still “safe.”

“I took the speaker to a shylock to secure a soft loan of Ksh 1,500. But I am still in possession of the crosses,” he confessed, leaving the church members stunned.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the ethics of shylocks accepting stolen property as collateral, and others lamenting the level of desperation pushing individuals to target even sacred places.

Watch the video.

Thief confesses to stealing crosses and a church speaker to secure a soft loan from a shylock pic.twitter.com/9bQUxFIqMC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST