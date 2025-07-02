Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI was at Quiver Kilimani looking a bit tipsy - Is age finally catching up with the screen siren? (See PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Citizen TV’s seasoned news anchor, Lillian Muli, was recently seen letting loose at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani, where she appeared slightly tipsy during a night out with friends.
While many were thrilled to see the queen of prime time news
enjoying herself away from the studio lights, a section of netizens couldn't
help but point out some noticeable changes in her
appearance.
“She still looks beautiful, but time is doing
its thing,” one user commented on the photos shared by a local
deejay, alluding to signs that the years may finally be catching up with the
once-youthful screen siren.
However, loyal fans quickly came to her defense, hailing her
for aging
gracefully and unapologetically living her life.
“Let her breathe, she’s human like the rest of us,” one
supporter posted.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments