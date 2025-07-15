Did he predict his death? This VIDEO Comedian KK MWENYEWE shared during June 25th protests has left Kenyans talking - ‘Before spending the night in Sayuni’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - As Kenya’s comedy fraternity mourns the sudden death of Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as KK Mwenyewe, a video he shared on June 25th during the Gen Z protests has stirred emotional speculation.

The young comedian, popular for his witty impersonations of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, is seen dancing with an image of State House in the background.

He captioned it: “Enjoying State House before spending the night in Sayuni.”

“Sayuni” is a euphemism for heaven, often used to refer to death.

The caption appeared to allude to the risk of being shot while storming State House during the protests.

KK passed away at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital following a short illness.

His death has left fans and fellow creatives heartbroken, reflecting deeply on his final message.







Did he predict it? KK Mwenyewe..... pic.twitter.com/76RE3xiu2r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2025