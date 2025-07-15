Creativity or Madness? Viral video of South African man’s “Dancing Nose” sparks online buzz (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A video of a South African man showcasing his unusual talent has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

In the clip, the man draws a cartoon face on his nose and syncs its movements to a popular Amapiano track, making it appear as though the character is dancing.

While some social media users praised his creativity and sense of humor, others dismissed it as a reflection of high unemployment levels.

Despite the divided opinions, the video has captured widespread attention, sparking conversation online.

Lol, South Africans are extremely talented. pic.twitter.com/nScHGFUQ8d — Collen Sibusiso Gwebu (@CollenGwebu) July 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST