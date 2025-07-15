Creativity or Madness? Viral video of South African man’s “Dancing Nose” sparks online buzz (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A video of a South African man showcasing his unusual talent has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.
In the clip, the man draws a cartoon face on his nose and
syncs its movements to a popular Amapiano track, making it appear as though the
character is dancing.
While some social media users praised his creativity and
sense of humor, others dismissed it as a reflection of high unemployment
levels.
Despite the divided opinions, the video has captured widespread attention, sparking conversation online.
Lol, South Africans are extremely talented. pic.twitter.com/nScHGFUQ8d— Collen Sibusiso Gwebu (@CollenGwebu) July 14, 2025
