Details of ESTHER PASSARIS' controversial Bill that seeks to regulate protests in Nairobi







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has introduced a contentious bill aimed at regulating demonstrations within the capital.

The Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2025 proposes sweeping changes to the Public Order Act (Cap. 56), seeking to limit where protests and public gatherings can take place.

A key feature of the bill is the proposed restriction on assemblies within a 100-metre radius of Parliament, courtrooms, and other protected areas under the Protected Areas Act.

Violators would face fines of up to Ksh100,000, a maximum three-month jail term, or both.

Additionally, the bill empowers the Interior Cabinet Secretary to establish designated protest zones in consultation with county governments.

These zones will define where public gatherings are permitted or barred.

Under current law, organisers must notify police at least three days in advance of any gathering, providing full details including location and time, with demonstrations limited to between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If enacted, the bill will introduce tighter controls, effectively confining protests to pre-approved areas, a move seen as a response to the June 25th demonstrations, during which widespread destruction of property occurred.

According to DCI boss, Amin Mohammed, the protests were hijacked by orchestrated groups who vandalised several Government buildings, including the Kikuyu Law Courts and police stations.

Over 400 suspects have since been arrested on charges including murder, arson, robbery, terrorism, and incitement.

The bill has sparked debate over balancing public order and the right to protest, especially in politically sensitive areas like Nairobi.