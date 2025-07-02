“Sugar and Spice!” KIKUYU MUBABA sparks buzz after unveiling his stunning young LOVER (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Social media has once again been set ablaze after photos emerged of a seemingly financially stable Kikuyu "Mubaba" parading his youthful lover, and netizens can't keep calm.

The couple posed for a studio photo session, looking like teenage lovers.

The lady looked effortlessly elegant in a dress, holding her sponsor as they posed for the photos.

Online, the photos quickly went viral, with Kenyans flooding the comment sections to weigh in.

Some praised the Mubaba for “living his best life,” while others couldn’t help but question the nature of their relationship, jokingly referring to it as “sugar and spice.”

“This is what working hard for 40 years looks like!” one user commented.

“Mubaba goals! Young men, take notes,” another joked.

As the online buzz continues, Kenyans have once again been reminded - age is just a number.

The Kenyan DAILY POST