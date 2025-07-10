“Anafurahisha mubaba aongeze pombe” - Netizens react to Kenyan Slay Queen’s viral club video (WATCH)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A viral video of a Kenyan slay queen enjoying a night out in a Nairobi club has ignited lively reactions across social media.

In the clip, the petite lady is seen confidently whining to a popular Kenyan club banger, effortlessly owning the dance floor.

Though she appeared to be alone, online sleuths were quick to speculate that she was entertaining a mubaba - a slang term for a wealthy older man - possibly seated off-camera and footing her drink tab.

Regardless of the assumptions, the slay queen looked completely unbothered, immersed in the music and the moment as she danced the night away.

Watch the video.

Anafurahisha mubaba aongeze pombe 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/NQWfolY40I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025