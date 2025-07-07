Aging socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA tells off haters as she flaunts her ‘God given curves’ - She still got it (VIDEO)





Monday, July 7, 2025 - Veteran Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka has once again reminded fans that she’s still got it - and she’s not afraid to show it.

In a viral video that has sparked major buzz online, the mother of two confidently struts in tiny shorts and a crop top, proudly flaunting her signature curves.

As the clip made rounds on social media, Corazon addressed critics who’ve urged her to cover up now that she’s a mom.

Unbothered, she cheekily captioned it:

“Looking at me with bad eye won’t me dress longer dia.”

The message? She’s dressing for herself, not societal expectations.

Unapologetically bold and effortlessly stylish, Corazon continues to live life on her own terms - and the internet, especially the gents, can’t get enough.

Watch the video.

CORAZON aging like fine....... pic.twitter.com/xXZ4dRSnXj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2025