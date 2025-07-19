IEBC Chairperson ERASTUS ETHEKON confirms receiving petitions to recall four MPs and promises to uphold the constitution

Saturday, July 19,
2025 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has
confirmed receiving four formal requests seeking the recall of sitting Members
of Parliament.
Speaking during a press briefing in Mombasa County, IEBC
Chairperson Erastus Ethekon stated that the Commission would assess the
petitions based on their constitutional merit.
He emphasized that the right to recall a legislator is
enshrined in the Constitution and must be exercised within the confines of the
law.
“Kenyans are actively discussing the subject of recall.”
“So far, we have received about four applications, and we
will evaluate them once we return to the office,” Ethekon said.
“As the electoral body, we are committed to acting strictly
within the law.”
Ethekon also announced that the Commission would soon begin
conducting pending by-elections across various sub-counties.
He noted that IEBC is working closely with Parliament and
political parties to address these electoral gaps, adding, “This is our
priority.”
His remarks come amid an active recall campaign in North
Imenti Constituency, where residents have begun collecting signatures to oust
MP Rahim Dawood.
Among their grievances are his vote in support of the 2024
Finance Bill, perceived failure to represent constituents, and support for the
impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
