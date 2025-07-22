A young man who scored 84 marks in KCPE and D- in KCSE shares life struggles after school (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - A young man who scored just 84 marks in KCPE and later managed a D- in KCSE has opened up about his life journey after school, offering a glimpse into the harsh realities faced by many academically struggling youth in Kenya.

Through a series of photos shared online, the young man details the challenges he has faced trying to find meaningful work, in a society where academic performance often defines one's future.

He landed his first job in a mortuary and is currently working as a casual laborer in a construction site.

As expected, Tiktok users trolled him in the comment section after he shared his life journey.

See photos and comments.