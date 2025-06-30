“We are proud of ourselves” Unapologetic KIKUYU LADIES flaunt the famous ‘Murima’ body shapes in a trending Tiktok video







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Two bold and unapologetic Kikuyu ladies have caused a stir on TikTok after sharing a trending video proudly flaunting their well-known ‘Murima’ body shapes, embracing their curves and confidence without fear of judgment.

In the viral clip, the women are seen dancing joyfully to a popular Kikuyu track while dressed in flattering outfits that highlight their natural figures.

The video quickly gained traction, sparking thousands of likes, comments, and shares as netizens praised the women for celebrating body positivity and self-love.

“Murima has never looked this good. Confidence on 100%!” commented one user.

“This is what owning your identity looks like. More power to them!” said another.

Watch the video.

“We are proud of ourselves” Unapologetic KIKUYU LADIES flaunt the famous ‘Murima’ body shapes pic.twitter.com/IjcpZJCrnn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST